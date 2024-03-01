Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.