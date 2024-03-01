Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.97

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 474152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.