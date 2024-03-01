Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,226 shares during the quarter. Onsemi accounts for about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Onsemi by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Onsemi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 699,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 1,452.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 93,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,295,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 797,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

