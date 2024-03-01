OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

OptiNose Stock Up 5.6 %

OPTN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,445. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptiNose Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

