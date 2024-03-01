OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
OPTN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,445. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.
In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
