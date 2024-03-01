Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,027 shares during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group makes up about 8.0% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 9.83% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $31,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 219,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.