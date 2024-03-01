PAAL AI Price Up 19.7% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. PAAL AI has a market cap of $322.74 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,669,392 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.43179633 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,266,746.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

