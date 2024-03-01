Palantir Technologies Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT)

Palantir Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548,698 shares during the period. Rubicon Technologies comprises about 29.8% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 3.81% of Rubicon Technologies worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rubicon Technologies news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,591 shares of company stock worth $147,580. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

RBT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Rubicon Technologies Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

