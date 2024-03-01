Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.9 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 1,202,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $87.72.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa John’s International

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,857,000.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.