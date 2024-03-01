Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 567 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.21. The stock had a trading volume of 733,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $532.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

