Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 916,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,272. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $209.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

