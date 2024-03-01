Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.37. 5,477,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

