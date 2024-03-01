Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $203,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 15,066,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,652,980. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.