PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.5 %

PCG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.