Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 62,195,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,069,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

