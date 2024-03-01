PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,963 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 1.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

