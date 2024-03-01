ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 14146463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

