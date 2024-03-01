ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.30

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 4097763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $15,176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $6,419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

