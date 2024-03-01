Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.52. 523,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,993. The company has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $226.97.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

