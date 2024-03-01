Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,868,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $501.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

