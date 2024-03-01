Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 374.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 8,409,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,725,764. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

