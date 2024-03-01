Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.57. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,419 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

