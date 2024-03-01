Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Insider Acquires A$57,737.90 in Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG – Get Free Report) insider Steven Formica acquired 2,886,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,737.90 ($37,737.19).

Ragnar Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Get Ragnar Metals alerts:

Ragnar Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, copper, rare earth elements, lithium, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kenya Gold, and Hälleberget and Bergom Lithium projects, as well as an 80% interest in the Leeds Gold project.

Receive News & Ratings for Ragnar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ragnar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.