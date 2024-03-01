Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 27

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 5.3 %

RSG stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.24). 281,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 652.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

