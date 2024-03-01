Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 27

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 5.3 %
RSG stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.24). 281,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 652.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37).
About Resolute Mining
