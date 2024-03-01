RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $4,907,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,745,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,815,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,553. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

