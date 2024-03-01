RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $440,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 1,187,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

