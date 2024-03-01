Rosenblatt Securities Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.22 on Friday, reaching $264.39. 1,165,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,133. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,514,000 after acquiring an additional 309,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.