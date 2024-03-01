Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $5.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

SBSW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 1,645,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

