Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,150. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $243.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

