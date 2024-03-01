Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 13.5 %

SANA traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 4,051,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,859. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 150.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

