Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 829.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB remained flat at $59.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,956. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.