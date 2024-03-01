Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.20

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $78.19, with a volume of 2186297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.