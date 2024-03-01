Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.19

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 227101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

