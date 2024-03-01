Scotiabank Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.27.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.80. 284,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

