Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.64 on Friday, hitting $280.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.21. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

