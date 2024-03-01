Shelton Capital Management Buys 157,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,722,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,883,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

