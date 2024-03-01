Shelton Capital Management Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

