Shelton Capital Management Has $50.70 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 72,397,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,564,516. The company has a market cap of $646.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

