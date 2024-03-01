Shelton Capital Management Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $8.34 on Friday, hitting $209.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

