Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Accenture stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,984. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.53. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

