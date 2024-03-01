Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Position Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,593 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 287,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,816,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. 20,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.