Short Interest in A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Drops By 93.0%

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

