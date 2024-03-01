Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Grows By 157.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.