Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Grows By 100.0%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Up 20.8 %

ARIZW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 69,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,340. Arisz Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arisz Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 726,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America and Europe.

