Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Declines By 46.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 344,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.44. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

