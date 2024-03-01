Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Drops By 64.8%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 62,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,660. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.