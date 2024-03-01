Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Decreases By 75.1%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,473. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $2.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $26.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 246.99%.

