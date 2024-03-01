Sinclair, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of -384.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.9%.

Sinclair Stock Performance

SBGI traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 434,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,079. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $922.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,432,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,442,000 after acquiring an additional 527,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

