Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

SNOW stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.72. 17,147,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,208. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

