Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Trading Up 6.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.73. 328,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 445,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.31.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.