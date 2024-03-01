SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.44

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $141.35, with a volume of 6305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.81.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

